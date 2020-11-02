DP Ruto: It is possible to strike consensus on BBI report

Deputy President William Ruto has said it is possible for the country to strike a consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

He said a mechanism to bring together all divergent views on the Initiative would spare the country from being plunged into unnecessary contest.

“We can agree on the contentious issues on BBI so that we can move the country forward,” said Dr Ruto.

He spoke on Monday at his Karen residence in Nairobi County when he met more than 1,000 Kamba professionals from Makueni, Kitui and Machakos Counties.

The Deputy President observed that the country cannot be united through divisive political tactics.

Leaders present in the meeting were former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, former Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala, former Kitui Deputy Governor Peninah Malonza and former Cabinet Minister Gideon Ndambuki.

Others were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Caleb Kositany (Soy),William Kipsang’ (Marakwet West), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha).

“We want to move this country forward together. Leaders must therefore avoid engaging in any acts that may interfere with our social fabric,” added Dr Ruto.

By agreeing on the gaps in the BBI report, the Deputy President said Kenya would not be exposed to avoidable referendum costs.

Mr Muthama said the country was deep in economic turmoil as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any push for the review of the constitution was ill-informed.

“Why are we determined on changing the constitution when we have failed to implement fully the current one?” He asked.

Ms Shollei observed that the BBI as it is would erode the autonomy of independent institutions.

In particular, she said it was worrying that the President would have the powers to remove the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners at his whims.

On his part, Mr Gachagua said the country had the opportunity to come up with a strong document that will place Kenya in a transformation path “if the issues that affect ordinary people are factored in the BBI”.

“Let us not be too heavy discussing issues about power and positions for leaders. We also need to look at the affairs of the people at the lower part of the wealth pyramid,” said the Mathira MP.