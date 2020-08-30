DP Ruto: Jubilee party members supporting Raila should quit

Deputy President William Ruto says Jubilee party members supporting the candidature of ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s in 2022 should quit the party.

Ruto has further urged party members who support him to remain strong in the wake of the ongoing bullying saying they should not be cowed.

The DP spoke in Nyali and Mvita constituencies where he held a series of meetings with political and religious leaders in the area.

He said it was absurd that some of the Jubilee party elected leaders have opted to rally behind a candidate from a rival outfit for the 2022 general elections.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Those at Jubilee House who have decided that their presidential candidate is from Orange House should pack and go; what are they still doing at our party’s head office?” He posed.

Ruto said he was not shaken by the negative energy emanating from power brokers, who do not want him to vie for presidency in 2022.

“We are prepared and fit for the 2022 contest based on our development track-record, issues and policies that will make our Country a better place for everyone,” He said.

The DP further expressed his disappointment on the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds saying those fighting him are the same ones who have stolen funds meant for the sick.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by MPs Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Lydia Haika (Woman Rep, Taita Taveta), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Wangui Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga) Gladys Sholei (Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).

The leaders said they will stand with Ruto all the way, saying the 2022 contest shall be decided by the people.