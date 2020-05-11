DP Ruto calls on Kenyans to support flood victims

Written By: James Rono
Deputy President Dr. William Ruto has called on Kenyans to support those affected by floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his twitter handle, Dr. Ruto said the country was facing a lot of challenges that had ravaged the lives of many Kenyans.

He said that the affected people were in need of help of any kind from both the citizens and the government.

The DP said that many people have lost their jobs, hence losing the income to support their families.

DP Ruto’s call comes as floods in many parts of the country continue to cause destruction.

Over 190 lives have been lost through and thousands of families displaced from their homes.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa over the weekend toured the Western Kenya region, which has been greatly affected by the floods.

Wamalwa said more than 11,000 people in Bungoma County require support after their homes and property were destroyed by floods.

Christine Muchira

