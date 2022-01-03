DP Ruto: Kenyans will decide the next President come 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders imposed on them ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Speaking in various stopovers during his tour of Trans Nzoia County on Monday, the Deputy President said Kenyans should be left alone to elect leaders of their choice.

“Some few individuals held meetings in Nairobi hotels and conducted interviews to choose the next President for Kenyans. The era of imposing leaders on Kenyans for personal interests is over,” he stated

Ruto drummed up support for the bottom up economic model saying his priority will be turning around the country’s economy and solving unemployment crisis.

He further hit out at his competitors who he claims lack ideology on how to transform the lives of Kenyans.

“Kenyans will elect leaders who have an agenda to transform their lives, leaders who are focused on social and economic progress and those who are ready to serve the people,” he said

The DP was accompanied by MPs Kimani Ngunjiri, Rigathi Gachagua, Caleb Kositany, and Senators Aaron Cheruiyot and Kipchumba Murkomen.