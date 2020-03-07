DP Ruto: Late Kipyegon was a disciplined, professional officer

Deputy President William Ruto has eulogized the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei as a disciplined and professional police officer who served with dedication.

DP Ruto said that the late Kenei’s commitment, professionalism and humility was evident both to the DP and to all visitors to his Harambee Annex office.

He added that the late Kenei will be greatly missed by his colleagues stating that Kenei discharged his duties with great dedication.

Ruto also said that the late Kenei served all visitors equally and without favor adding that he never received any complaints of disservice from any visitor.

The DP assured Kenei’s family that the deceased’s murderers will be tracked down and subjected to the rule of law.

He urged those involved in the investigation process to expedite the process and bring the culprits to book.

The late Kenei, who until his demise was attached to DP Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office, was found dead in his house after he had failed to show up at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters where he was expected to record a statement regarding a 39 billion fake firearms tender scandal.

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto says the fake military arms deal that led to the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei is a well-orchestrated plan to taint the image of the deputy president’s office.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Sergeant Kenei in Chemasis Nakuru County, Ruto said Kenei became the sacrificial lamb in a political fight seeking to ruin his name.

Dr. Ruto claimed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations-DCI is been used to discredit and destroy his office with all manner to bring him down.