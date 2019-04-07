DP Ruto urges leaders to embrace pro-development politics

Deputy President William Ruto has called on leaders to put aside their political differences and unite in service delivery to the citizenry.

Ruto says the government will leverage on the on-going peace process for the benefit of the development of the country.

He spoke even as a section of Jubilee leaders castigated some of their colleagues for allegedly trying to foster disunity in the ruling Party.

He was speaking Sunday in Langata and Dagoretti constituencies to join the faithful at the PCEA and AIPCA Churches.

The Deputy President called on leaders to work together and embrace pro-development politics.

The Deputy President said the government will fast track the Credit Guarantee Scheme announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday to help boost the Small and medium sized businesses in the country.

A section of leaders who accompanied the Deputy President, called on their colleagues within the ruling Party to desist from sawing division in the Party.