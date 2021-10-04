DP Ruto likens Jubilee party to a vehicle wreckage

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has likened the Jubilee Party to a vehicle wreckage saying they have moved on under UDA.

“We all belonged to Jubilee, it got into an accident and is now a wreckage, I hear they want to sell the salvage to ODM, We have moved on with another vehicle the United Democratic Alliance,” He said.

Dr Ruto said his competitors have no agenda for the Country, and are only interested in creating and sharing positions at the expense of the poor.

“You remember they harassed us, brought us reggae told us no body can stop reggae, but reggae stopped,” He said.

Speaking in South Mugirango constituency, Ruto said he will continue to partner with the area MP Silvanus Osoro to bring development to the people.

In a rare gesture, Ruto endorsed Osoro as he seeks to defend his seat in 2022 saying he is a hardworking leader who is always pushing the Government for development projects for his people.

“We are united under UDA, your MP has helped us set up the party. I ask you the people of South Mugirango to support him as we head to the 2022 elections,” He said.

Ruto said they have improved electricity connectivity in Kisii to 140,000 people from 2013 and the number will rise before they complete their term.

He urged residents to shun tribal politics and hate among communities saying Kenyans are peaceful people whose uniting factor is empowerment.

“We must change our priorities, we must prioritize the employment of millions of young people who have degrees, diplomas ahead of position sharing for leaders, we must prioritize empowerment of ordinary businesses, that is the future we must seek to create,” He said.

We laud the church for its partnership with the government in the delivery of social services such as education and healthcare to Kenyans. We commit to further this friendship for sustainable and equitable transformation of our country. pic.twitter.com/7tDNlem1U8 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 4, 2021

Earlier Ruto fellowshipped and engaged with the clergy from Kisii County led by Reverends Lawrence Nyanuga (Evangelical Church), Evans Onduso (Gucha Pentecostal Church) and Bernard Ongoga (Bethel Christian Centre).

“We laud the church for its partnership with the government in the delivery of social services such as education and healthcare to Kenyans. We commit to further this friendship for sustainable and equitable transformation of our country,” He said.