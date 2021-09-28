Deputy President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to stand up and be counted when the house convenes to consider the NHIF Amendment bill.

This comes as the National Assembly Committee of the Whole prepares to deliberate and review the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 21 of 2021) Tuesday afternoon.

Ruto says, “Today we make a decision in Kenya to bring everybody on board a public health insurance system that will guarantee all a chance to live a decent life regardless of their social status.”

The NHIF(amendment) Bill is 4yrs behind schedule delaying the roll out of UHC. Tomorrow is the single most important day in the life of the 12th Parliament as Kenyans await the passage of the Bill so that millions of struggling families can have access to health insurance.WAITING pic.twitter.com/649mMWmA9x — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 27, 2021

He said time is ripe to implement the universal health coverage program under NHIF bill, which he says is four years behind schedule.

“I make this plea on behalf of millions of hustlers and Kenyans at large who will be beneficiaries of the scheme,” He said.

If adopted by Parliament, the Government backed Bill will make it mandatory for any person who has attained the age of 18 years to contribute to be a member of NHIF through a mandatory Ksh 500 monthly contribution.

Ruto says the bill will enhance the Government’s efforts towards achieving universal healthcare.

The proposed amendments will see the fund converted from a Hospital Insurance​e to​ a Health Insurance.

Some proposals like compelling employers; The Government and the private sector ​to match their employees’ contribution to the fund have however not gone down well with a section of employers.