DP Ruto lobbies support for the NHIF Amendment bill

by Hunja Macharia
SourceHunja Macharia
Tags

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to stand up and be counted when the house convenes to consider the NHIF Amendment bill.

This comes as the National Assembly Committee of the Whole prepares to deliberate and review the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 21 of 2021) Tuesday afternoon.

Ruto says, “Today we make a decision in Kenya to bring everybody on board a public health insurance system that will guarantee all a chance to live a decent life regardless of their social status.”

He said time is ripe to implement the universal health coverage program under NHIF bill, which he says is four years behind schedule.

“I make this plea on behalf of millions of hustlers and Kenyans at large who will be beneficiaries of the scheme,” He said.

If adopted by Parliament, the Government backed Bill will make it mandatory for any person who has attained the age of 18 years to contribute to be a member of NHIF through a mandatory Ksh 500 monthly contribution.

Ruto says the bill will enhance the Government’s efforts towards achieving universal healthcare.

The proposed amendments will see the fund converted from a Hospital Insurance​e to​ a Health Insurance.

Some proposals like compelling employers; The Government and the private sector ​to match their employees’ contribution to the fund have however not gone down well with a section of employers.

 

  

Latest posts

Kenya making use of e-courts to make justice accessible, CJ Koome

Beth Nyaga

Nakuru doctor, Gakara, two children to be laid to rest

Claire Wanja

Uhuru urges global community to remain focused in fight against malaria

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More