DP Ruto mourns Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto says he is deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who worked in his Harambee House Annex Office.

The DP mourned Kenei as a disciplined young police officer who was dedicated to his work. In a statement on his twitter handle, the deputy president urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sergeant Kenei, 33, of Administration Police’s Security of Government Buildings has been missing since Wednesday when he was supposed to accompany his colleagues to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement in the 39.5 billion shillings fake arms probe.

His body was found in his house in Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima on Thursday. Witnesses said he had a bullet wound in the head while his gun was found lying next to his body.

The body was discovered at about 2 PM by locals who called the police. Dr. Ruto had earlier written to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to speed up investigations into the role of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa in his involvement in the arms deal.