DP Ruto asks MPs to reject fraudulent laws

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to reject fraudulent laws.

The Deputy President said politicians known for political conmaship were now pushing the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 to defraud Kenyans.

Dr Ruto asked MPs not to be used to pass the bill that is designed to undermine the independence of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and political parties.

“I urge MPs not to pass laws that promote conmanship. We want laws that promote the rights of every Kenyan,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, in the company of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Janet Sitienei (Turbo) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop).

Dr Ruto asked proponents of the bill to stop political conmanship.

The Deputy President asked them to withdraw their scheme of installing an imperial registrar of political parties who will take up some roles from IEBC and also manage party nominations.

“If you want us to believe you, stop defrauding Kenyans using sections of the bill that seek to transfer functions of IEBC to the registrar of political parties,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said it was in bad faith to have the registrar of political parties manage parties nominations.

Tuwei and Ms Sitienei vowed to oppose the bill in parliament, saying it undermines the rights of the people.

Ms Sitieni said they will not allow unconstitutional laws to be passed in Parliament.

“We will be in Parliament to ensure the rights of Kenyans are upheld,” she said.