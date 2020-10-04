DP Ruto’s Muranga visit rocked by chaos

Chaos erupted Sunday morning at Kenol in Murang’a County hours before deputy president William Ruto’s visit to the area.

One person reportedly died and several others injured after Police officers were forced to lob tear gas outside the AIPCA Kenol Church where the Deputy President is attending a harambee to restore calm.

Trouble started when youths blocked roads at Kenol, and started engaging rivals in running battles.

Police said they will investigate circumstances under which the chaos erupted.

Several vehicles were also damaged, as the main highway to Nyeri remained impassable for hours.

However, when Ruto eventually arrived at the church, sanity had been restored and the service went on with heavy police presence manning the streets outside the church.

He condemned the violence that he blamed on his political opponents.