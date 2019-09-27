DP Ruto opposes calls to review constitution

Deputy President William Ruto has opposed calls for review of the constitution.

Speaking in Kitui County, Ruto spoke against politics that focus on positions and welfare of leaders at the expense of services to citizens.

As calls for constitution review take centre stage in the political arena, deputy president William Ruto who was in Kitui County on Friday expressed his reservations against engaging in referendum politics.

The Deputy President, however, called on politicians to focus on delivering their campaign pledges instead of focusing on positions.

Ukambani leaders accompanying the Deputy President dismissed calls for the review of the Constitution saying both initiatives had nothing to benefit Kenyans.

Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have been pushing for the more inclusive executive with a possibility of creation of the position of Prime Minister and a Deputy Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, East Pokot leaders maintain that local communities who will be affected by the power generation project set to be implemented in Tiaty by the Ministry of Energy must be compensated.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter who was in a fact-finding visit where the CS nearly clashed with Tiaty MP William Kamket in the site over compensation said they will hold a meeting with area leaders to find a way forward over teething issues which may jeopardize exploration in the region

The leaders however secured an appointment next week to solve pending issues.