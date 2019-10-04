DP Ruto pays tribute to staff member Anthony Kariuki

Deputy President William Ruto has Friday paid tribute to his staff member Anthony Kariuki, describing him as sharp, dependable, industrious, committed and creative.

He said Mr Kariuki was a man with tremendous sense of placid disposition, intellect and full of positive attitude.

“In any assignment he (Anthony) was involved, you knew it would turn out to be better. He made priceless contributions to my Office,” said Dr Ruto, adding: “He was inimitable.”

He spoke on Friday during the funeral service of Mr Kariuki at PCEA, Ngundu Church in Kamulu, Machakos County.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, and his Buuri counterpart Mugambi Rindikiri.

While pledging to support the family, the Deputy President regretted that he had lost a valued and professional worker.

Mr Kariuki died on Friday last week in an accident on Outering Road. Until his demise, he was the Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the Deputy President.

Previously, Mr Kariuki worked at the Nation Media Group as the Digital Editor and Plan International East and Southern Africa as the Social and Web Editor.

The Office of the Deputy President’s Communication Secretary David Mugonyi eulogised Mr Kariuki as focussed, popular and a highly engaging peer.

“He was ever fit to provide counsel and perspective on media and communication issues. Anthony changed the dynamic wherever he was,” said Mr Mugonyi.

The Communication Secretary, who also worked with Mr Kariuki at the Nation Media Group, noted that whenever the late spoke, he was listened to because of the way he said it: quietly, utterly without bombast, but with monumental virtuoso.

Mr Mugonyi said working in the Office of the Deputy President’s Communications Office was not easy: it requires pace, accuracy and hunger for knowledge.

“Anthony fitted perfectly in this high-pressure working environment,” he said.

Nation Media Group’s Parliamentary Editor Lucas Barasa said Anthony was a great man, “who challenged our approach to issues”.

“We will terribly miss Anto,” said Mr Barasa.

Mr Kariuki, 40, was married to Christine Wakio. They were blessed with two children, Darren Macharia and Deina Nyambura.