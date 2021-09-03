DP Ruto says critics cannot stop the political awakening

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto says he won’t be distracted from his quest for the top seat.

Speaking when he hosted a delegation of small scale traders from Embakasi, Nairobi County, Ruto took issue with his detractors saying they can not stop the political awakening of the hustler nation that has chosen a different political path as their vehicle for the 2022 elections.

DP Ruto says he is a man on his mission and his eyes are set and nothing will sway him.

Ruto who spoke when he met a delegation of small scale traders from Embakasi noted that the wheels of political change have seen his political nemesis build coalitions to stop him but he was undeterred.

He said he is giving Kenyans a party that is all inclusive irrespective of class,religion or stature in society saying it is the outfit will change the economic fortune of those at the bottom of the pyramid leaders who attended the meeting saying the DP was the most progressive leader the country has had nothing advancing the interest of the majority poor in Kenya.