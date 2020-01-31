Deputy President William Ruto has urged politicians not to make the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) discussions about political positions at the expense of the needs of Kenyans.

He said it would be selfish for politicians to focus on the needs of a few politicians while ignoring the needs of millions of the people.

Every Kenyan, he added, irrespective of his or her status in the society, should be given a chance to give his or her views on BBI.

“We must have a balanced debate; it cannot be about leaders and positions. It must also be about ordinary people, their challenges, and opportunities,” said Dr Ruto.

He said most of the time, leaders only talk about the needs of politicians, “forgetting there are more citizens than politicians.”

The Deputy President spoke on Friday at Chania Girls High School in Thika, Kiambu County, during the institution’s thanksgiving Day.

He was accompanied by MPs Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), George Kariuki (Ndia), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri).

The Deputy President said the various political challenges the country was facing could easily be sorted if the needs of ordinary Kenyans were addressed.

The Deputy President said BBI discussions should be conducted peacefully devoid of hatred, division and tribalism because “Kenya belongs to all of us.”

He further added that the Government was committed to achieving 100 per cent transition from primary school to secondary school.

We have also released Sh1 billion for the completion and equipping of more than 30 technical colleges in the country.

This, he observed, would help import youths with necessary skills to drive the country’s development agenda.

The MPs said BBI discussion should not derail government’s development agenda.