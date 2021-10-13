DP Ruto: Politicians should stop misinterpreting the Hustler narrative

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to misinterpret the hustler narrative to incite Kenyans to achieve their selfish interests.
The Deputy President said the Hustler Nation is a movement of industrious Kenyans focused on their economic development.
Dr Ruto said it was unfair for leaders to reduce Kenyans desire to eradicate poverty to a contest between the rich and the poor.
“The hustler movement is not about the rich and the poor. A hustler is a hardworking person working to climb the economic ladder,” said Dr Ruto.
Speaking during a forum of aspirants at his Karen residence, Dr Ruto said those in the Hustler Nation will implement the bottom up economic model to uplift the lives of the poor, who form the majority of Kenyans.
The Hustler Narrative is not about the rich versus the poor. It is not about glorifying poverty. It is about the millions of hardworking citizens who toil to make ends meet and ultimately improve the quality of their lives. pic.twitter.com/NDIziMyANl
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 13, 2021
Ruto further said everybody should be allowed to seek elective positions regardless of their education background.
“Let everybody have a chance to contest in the election, let the people decide, education is good but allow even those without degrees to face the electorate and ask for votes,” He said.
He said he has asked MPs affiliated to the hustler movement to support a motion in parliament seeking to limit the degree qualification to certain positions only as well as a petition in court over the same.
“I am sure the court will rule in favour of every Kenyan right to seek elective posts as well as to be voted for,” He said.