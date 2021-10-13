DP Ruto: Politicians should stop misinterpreting the Hustler narrative

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to misinterpret the hustler narrative to incite Kenyans to achieve their selfish interests.

The Deputy President said the Hustler Nation is a movement of industrious Kenyans focused on their economic development.

Dr Ruto said it was unfair for leaders to reduce Kenyans desire to eradicate poverty to a contest between the rich and the poor.

“The hustler movement is not about the rich and the poor. A hustler is a hardworking person working to climb the economic ladder,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking during a forum of aspirants at his Karen residence, Dr Ruto said those in the Hustler Nation will implement the bottom up economic model to uplift the lives of the poor, who form the majority of Kenyans.

The Hustler Narrative is not about the rich versus the poor. It is not about glorifying poverty. It is about the millions of hardworking citizens who toil to make ends meet and ultimately improve the quality of their lives. pic.twitter.com/NDIziMyANl — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 13, 2021

Ruto further said everybody should be allowed to seek elective positions regardless of their education background.

“Let everybody have a chance to contest in the election, let the people decide, education is good but allow even those without degrees to face the electorate and ask for votes,” He said.

He said he has asked MPs affiliated to the hustler movement to support a motion in parliament seeking to limit the degree qualification to certain positions only as well as a petition in court over the same.

“I am sure the court will rule in favour of every Kenyan right to seek elective posts as well as to be voted for,” He said.

Dr Ruto said unemployment was the biggest challenge facing the country that must be confronted strategically.

He said the Hustler Nation’s regime will invest in projects and programmes that will create jobs and reduce unemployment.

“The housing programme, which was part of the Big Four agenda that has since been derailed by the Opposition, would have created 2 million jobs by now,” said the Deputy President.

He said UDA’s bottom-up had been accepted by Kenyans as it focused on their immediate challenges.

“Today, every opinion poll ranks UDA, as the most popular political party in the country,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said the party has the most popular presidential candidate and was poised to form the next government.

He called on Parliament not to use academic qualifications to lock out politicians seeking elective seats.

“It cannot be that the qualifications for Members of County Assembly (MCAs) are the same as that of the President,” said Dr Ruto.

Mr Muthama said UDA is a national political party that will accommodate every Kenyan.

“When I was in NASA, we used regional and tribal parties to seek the presidency, we lost twice. UDA is a party of all Kenyans that will form the next government,” said Mr Muthama

Ms Maina urged aspirants to mobilise their unregistered supporters to take part in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

The aspirants were from Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya counties.