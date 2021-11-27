DP Ruto: Politics of ethnicity have no place in Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenya is past the politics of ethnicity saying it’s backward and benefits only a few leaders in the society.

Instead, Dr Ruto said leaders must unite and work towards transforming the country.

“That is why we are determined to build a formidable, issues-driven national political party that will bring all Kenyans together,” he said.

Dr Ruto was speaking today in Kinango Town in Kwale County during the dedication and launch of the Duruma Bible.

He was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, MPs Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West).

He lauded the church for its contribution to the development, governance and prosperity of the country.

“We will continue cooperating with the church because its footprints in education, health and other social services sectors in our country are evident,” he explained.

Mr Ali asked leaders to embrace the politics of tolerance, accusing a section of leaders of making Dr Ruto their campaign item.

He noted that some prominent politicians were of the thought that Kenya belonged to them and anyone showing support to a majority of needy Kenyans is sidelined.

Governor Salim Mvurya said Kwale was fully behind Dr Ruto and will support his bid in 2022.