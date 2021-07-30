DP Ruto postpones public engagements until further notice

Deputy President William Ruto has postponed scheduled public engagements until further notice.

Using his Twitter account on Friday to make the announcement, the Deputy Head of State said the decision was in line with the Covid-19 protocols announced by the Government banning all public gatherings which have led to the escalation of the situation in the country.

“We all should take individual responsibility and adhere to guidelines issued so as to control this ravaging pandemic,” he said.

The move by the DP comes shortly after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced a 30-day ban on all public gatherings, including office meetings adding that several government meetings have been also postponed.

In addition, Kagwe directed all forms of physical/congregational worship in the country be permitted as per the guidance of the Inter-Faith Council protocols insisting that in-person worship should be limited to a third of the capacity of the venue in strict adherence with the guidelines and protocols of the Ministry of Health.

Employers in the public and private sector, government offices, businesses and companies have also been urged to allow employees to work from home, except for employees working in critical or essential services, until further notice.

The Health Minister, at the same time, noted that that there has been a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni, Muranga, Taita Taveta and for the first time Tana River County.

Meanwhile, the country has continued to record a high number of Covid-19 cases as 945 people have Friday tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,295 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 13.0%.

Of the cases, 910 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners. 481 are males while 464 are females. The youngest is an eleven-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 201,954 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,124,274.

16 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in March, April, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,926.