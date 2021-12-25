DP Ruto preaches political tolerance ahead of 2022 polls  

Deputy President William Ruto is calling on Kenyans to exercise political tolerance as the country prepares for the 2022 general election.

The DP noted that despite political differences, Kenyans should exercise forbearance at all times. He said divisions arising from the political competition are not healthy for the country.

“We need to bear with each other. There is no need for strife or hatred against one another. We must remain united at all times,” he said.

Ruto, who was in his rural home of Sugoi Uasin Gishu county where he interacted and shared Christmas message and gifts with residents, went ahead and called on senior officers in government to avoid ‘using’ the police to intimidate and harass a section of Kenyans due to their political stand.

The country’s second in command maintains that every Kenyan has a right to their political stance.

“If you have your views on any given matter and you want to share them with Kenyans, you are free to do so. But don’t harm your opponent because he has done better than you.”

“It is dangerous if we will use the police to hurt innocent Kenyans because they hold different views. Kenya is a democracy and Kenyans are free to exercise this,” he charged.

His sentiments come just a day after blogger and Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi was released after his alleged abduction and torture by unknown people.