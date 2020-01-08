DP Ruto: President Kenyatta not interested in extending stay in power

Deputy President William Ruto has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is not interested in extending stay in power.

He said the President respects the Constitution and no review would be pursued for personal gains.

“It is brokers and political merchants who are peddling that rumour across the country,” he noted.

The Deputy President said the Constitution was for all Kenyans, and as such, any changes made in it would be informed by their needs.

He spoke Wednesday in Nyeri County during the burial of Martha Kirigo, the mother to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and more than 80 Members of Parliament.

“We are progressives. President Kenyatta has rich legacy which cannot be stained by the push for constitutional changes,” explained the Deputy President.

As the Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, Dr Ruto insisted that the President was not interested in extending his term in office.

“We, therefore, ask those political cons to keep off Jubilee affairs. They should instead direct their energies on sorting out their party problems.”

He said the Government would continue pursuing its development agenda and uniting Kenyans.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said the “President is a gentleman and in 2022, he would retire”.

“Ignore those (drunkards) claiming that the President wants to extend his tenure. Unless he talks himself, do not take any word from them,” he observed.

Mr Kuria cautioned that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should not be treated as an ODM affair.

“This is an issue that would affect everyone. The public should therefore be involved in it for it to have a desirable impact.”

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa questioned the secrecies surrounding the operations of BBI.

“Where are the promised BBI report copies for Kenyans to read? Why seek to popularise what no Kenyan has opposed? Those funds should be channeled in Big Four agenda,” she said.

Mr Gachagua reiterated the fact that Jubilee was united under the leadership of President Kenyatta and his Deputy.

However, he noted that the Mt Kenya region should be allowed to make its political plans to cater for post-President Kenyatta in 2022.

“People who have never even voted for President Kenyatta should stop lecturing us on how we should respect him (President),” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed those prophesying the collapse of Jubilee.

He said in the party was their long political investment and they would not be parting ways anytime soon.

“We are a formidable entity. We must wait for the outcome of our investment,” he said.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika asked leaders to be honest and speak truth to power.

She defended Kandara MP Alice Wahome over claims that she had disrespected the President.

“She spoke the truth; we must speak the truth to power if we are to move forward together,” she said.

Governor Kahiga pledged his support to the President and his Deputy, saying “we are united and focussed under Jubilee”.

Meanwhile, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa asked Kenyans to avoid leaders who embrace deceit, betrayal and dishonesty.

He said Kenya was past that form of politics.

“We made that commitment knowingly when we united Kenyans under Jubilee in 2013 because we wanted to transform the country,” argued Mr Ichungwa.