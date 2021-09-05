DP Ruto says no amount of intimidation will derail his quest for Presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has condemned an incident witnessed in Kieni, Nyeri County Sunday after two factions clashed moments before a church function which he was to attend.

Ruto has accused his political opponents of using the youth to try and sabotage his Mount Kenya region tour saying intimidation of his supporters will only reinforce commitment to position ordinary Kenyans at the core of the next government.

Chaos erupted in Kieni constituency in Nyeri County, hours before a scheduled church event which Deputy President William Ruto was scheduled to attend.

Some of the protesters are said to have blocked the road leading to PCEA Mbiriri church where the Deputy President’s weekend tour of the region was supposed to culminate in a Sunday service.

Ruto and his entourage ultimately attended Mbiriri Full Gospel Church and the service went on peacefully.

However the Deputy president and his allies claim that political opponents are using every trick to block him from meeting his supporters.

The deputy president maintaining intimidation will not deter them from their cause.

Ruto later made stopovers at Kirinyaga, Makuyu and Kenol in Murang’a County and Githurai in Kiambu County where he popularized the bottom-up economic model as a vehicle of sustaining businesses and creating employment.