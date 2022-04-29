DP Ruto: President Kibaki was the best President Kenya ever had

Deputy President William Ruto has eulogized former President Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya ever had in a passionate and personal tribute.

Amid cheers from the crowd gathered at Nyayo stadium for the State Funeral, Ruto described Kibaki as a man of great simplicity, from his journey in tending to goats to a great scholar and the finest economist the country has ever seen.

“We gather here to mourn the departure of a great son of our country. A distinguished servant of the people who rose through the ranks to the highest office,” He said.

The DP who took to the podium after the opposition leader Raila Odinga, seized the opportunity to indirectly promote his campaign blue print that is hinged on transforming the economy, stating that it was every leader dream to follow in the footprints of the economist.

“I see his shadow and influence in what is going to become of the 5th president of Kenya, I see a conversation around the economy in which kibaki was architect,” He said.

He said President Kibaki made a huge contribution to the second liberation, and once he ascended into office laid a firm foundation on education, infrastructure development and the economy.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has been a good student of President Kibaki, I know that as his Deputy. President Kibaki laid the foundation for President Uhuru to build the expansive infrastructure we have in place now,” He said.

DP Ruto said while Kenya has bid farewell to the 2nd and 3rd Presidents in a span of two years, he takes pride in the way the Country has respected its leaders while in office and in retirement.