DP Ruto promises to set aside Ksh 200b to empower Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto says he will set aside a Ksh 100b in projects that will create jobs and opportunities for 4m youths if elected President.

Ruto further says an extra Ksh 50b will go to saccos, small medium enterprises among other entitles to provide resources for Kenyans to do business without the fear of loans while another Ksh 50b will be injected into farming to increase productivity.

Speaking in Makueni Country where he met grassroot leaders to popularize his Hustler movement, Ruto said his Government will focus on creating employment for over 4 million unemployed youths as well as improving the economy.

He said the next Government will be formed by the people, and not a few wealth Kenyans holding meetings to decide who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We must shun divisive politics, we must change the way we do our politics, BBI was for creating positions for a few Kenyans, we must give priority to the common Mwananchi,” He said.

Ruto said UDA enjoys the support of 155 Members of Parliament way above other parties, an indication that it will likely form the next Government.

“I am here in Makueni to ask for your support in 2022. I have come early so that we form the Government together. If you check the support we have in Parliament, who do you think will form the next Government?” He posed.

Quoting bible verses, Ruto said the meeting with grassroot leaders was to set a foundation for a longer partnership as he seeks to galvanize support in a region that predominantly voted for ODM party Leader Raila Odinga in the the last 2 general elections.

He said the Jubilee government has delivered in almost all its campaign promises saying, “We have built the standard gauge railway, over 8m people are connected to electricity compared to 2m in 2013, We have built 10000 kilometers of road since we took over as well as established 180 technical training institutions in the Country.”

He however blames Raila and the Handshake for disrupting the development at the expense of what he termed as reggae and selfish interests.

“Raila brought down our Jubilee party, interfered with the Big Four Agenda and introduced other things like sharing positions and reggae,” He said.