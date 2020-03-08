DP Ruto warns public servants against perpetuating political agendas

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned public servants against being used to perpetuate certain political agendas.

He asked them to serve Kenyans in accordance with the law rather than blackmailing and intimidating others to achieve political ends.“We live in a country that is free and democratic.

To try and use the criminal justice system to perpetuate a certain political agenda is in itself criminal,” he said.

Dr Ruto said Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly were being blackmailed because of their political choices.

He noted that if some people were uncomfortable with leaders associating with him, they should “come forward and face me instead of hiding behind some shadows”.

The Deputy President spoke on Sunday in Buuri, Meru County, where he attended a prayer service at the Catholic Church of Uganda Martyrs Kibirichia Parish.

He was accompanied by several leaders among them Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Kirima Nguchine (Central Imenti), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and Halima Mucheke (nominated).

Other leaders present were Kawira Mwangaza (Woman Rep, Meru), Kanyuithia Mutunga (Tigania West), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central).

Mr Linturi asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to discharge their mandate independently.