DP Ruto questions motive of regional consultative forums

A section of leaders including Deputy President William Ruto have questioned the use of public resources in the hurriedly convened public barazas in the name of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The leaders said there was no need for the ongoing political mobilisation as no one was opposed to the Initiative.

“What are all these campaigns for? Who do they want to persuade? Is it a way of misusing Government resources?” Posed Dr Ruto.

He said there was no need for using resources on the BBI as the entire country supported it.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“If there are those opposing BBI, let them not hide behind these campaigns,” he explained. “They should come out and say what they are opposed to.”

Others were MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Catherine Wambilianga (Woman Rep, Bungoma) and former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khangati.

The leaders spoke on Friday in Emuhaya and Tongaren constituencies where he led empowerment programmes in Esibakala Primary School and Friends Secondary School Musembe, Tongaren, respectively.

The legislators said it was unbelievable that billions of shillings were being wasted on matters to do with the BBI yet no one has objected its recommendations.

They said public funds being used on the mobilisation should be channelled to more pressing issues like building hospitals, schools, roads, buying maize from farmers and funding the judiciary.

“I am shocked today that money is being used on BBI issues that no one has objected. This is strange,” said Mr Wanyama.

Mr Wanyama said leaders from Western Kenya had requested the Government for Sh 1billion and Sh 2billion to revive Nzoia and Mumias sugar factories respectively.

“We’ve not been given funds to revive the sugar factories but Sh 10 billion is being used on BBI that has no value to the lives of Kenyans,” said Mr Wanyama.

Mr Waluke said Chief Justice David Maraga has said operations at the courts have come to a halt because of lack of money yet there were funds available for the BBI that was meant to benefit some few individuals.

“We have been told there is no money for development projects yet billions of shillings is being used to popularize the activities of one man, ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 elections through BBI,” said Mr Waluke.

The legislators said the handshake has paralyzed government development projects including the Big Four agenda-manufacturing, housing, healthcare and food security.

The Deputy President said there was a reason for Kenyans to worry, as BBI report copies had not been availed to them.

“Are there politicians who want to make a decision for Kenyans?” He asked.

On the basis that no one had a problem with BBI, Dr Ruto argued that the report should be implemented and the resources being used channeled to productive activities that would better the lives of Kenyans.

“We want to bring an end to all these BBI issues and focus on the transformation of our country via the Big Four agenda and Vision 2030,” added Dr Ruto.

He said it was clear that some leaders were opposed to the BBI recommendations that were launched in Bomas because it did not take into consideration their selfish interests.

“It was made clear by the President that copies should be made available for tge people to decide for themselves. When is it now that it is the leaders who are making decisions for the people?’ asked Dr Ruto.

He added: “Where do they find the money to campaign for a document that has no opposition?

He told leaders to exercise honesty and sincerity on matters pertaining to BBI, instead of taking Kenyans in circles.

“How do you popularize a document that has no opposition? A document that has been embraced by all? We should be honest,” said Dr Ruto.

Mr Barasa said it was unfair for the Government to claim that there was no money for striking teachers and lecturers yet there were ready funds for BBI whose recommendations have been supported by all Kenyans.

“We are being told there is no money for development projects and the ones to pay for striking lecturers but we have enough money for BBI popularization that no one has objected to. This is unfair,” said Mr Barasa.

Mr Mwambu said it was the responsibility of the government to print copies for Kenyans to read and make their decisions.

“We are now told to go to Kakamega so that Raila Odinga reads the BBI documents for us. This is shame,” said Mr Mwambu.

Ms Wambilianga said the money that was being taxed from ‘mama mbogas’ were being used to fund BBI activities.

“As Ford-Kenya we are not attending the Kakamega meeting because the function is aimed at popularizing the presidential bid of Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 and has nothing to do with the BBI recommendations,” said Ms Wambilianga.

Tell Us What You Think