DP Ruto: Raila is the epitome of politics of deceit

Deputy President William Ruto has warned Kenyans against electing ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying he isn’t a progressive leader.

Ruto said Raila never keeps his promises claiming his politics of deceit have forced his partners to flee and seek other alternatives as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta intensifies.

DP Ruto wondered how Kenyans can trust a leader who Promised to support Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in 2022 but has since renegaded on the promise.

“If someone is a political conman that laws have to be made to stop him, will Kenyans survive his lies?” he posed.

Speaking in Limuru in Kiambu County today, Dr Ruto asked MPs to prioritise bills that will improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

He later engaged the residents of Rironi and Kwambira in Limuru, saying resuscitating the economy will be his number one agenda if elected President.

Ruto said he has partnered with ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula to form a purpose driven alliance that will unite Kenyans.

He was accompanied by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwá as well as Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.