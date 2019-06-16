DP Ruto ready to contest for Jubilee party’s ticket for 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed competition for the Jubilee Party’s presidential nomination ticket for the 2022 candidate.

Ruto says he will respect the Party’s choice for a flag bearer going into the 2022 Presidential poll.

The Deputy President spoke as an opinion poll conducted by the Insight Strategists Solutions Africa showed he is the most preferred candidate for President.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto said he was ready to follow any political direction paved by the Jubilee Party.

There has been growing concern within the DP’s camp that Raila Odinga may be harboring ulterior motives, a scheme they say is meant to elbow Ruto out from the 2022 political matrix.

The sentiments coming as a research conducted by Insight Strategists Solutions revealed Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate followed by Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

The Opinion poll conducted between 29th April and 3rd May and which sampled 1,702 in Nairobi, Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley and North Eastern among other regions puts Ruto at 30.81%, Raila Odinga at 27.5% followed by Mike Sonko at 12.8% with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi polling a distant fourth with 9.3%