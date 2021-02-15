DP Ruto recalls political altercation with the late Nyachae

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to seize available opportunities to be successful just like the late Simeon Nyachae.

Ruto spoke during Nyachae’s funeral ceremony at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County where he recounted his various interactions with the former Minister.

He celebrated his as a great patriotic Kenyan who was a consummate public servant, a loving yet strict father figure.

He had the mourners in stitches as he narrated an incident where he came face to face with Nyachae’s wrath. “Despite our differences in age, we had a relationship. As Michael read the Eulogy, he mentioned that Mzee was a very strict person and occasionally he took out the cane and straighten people… He didn’t mention the list of people who were victims of Mzee Nyachae’s cane because he run the risk of including me in that list.”

“It’s an appropriate time for the confession. Apart from the blows meted on his family, those of us he found in politics he also didn’t spare us, he made sure we walked the straight and the narrow…”

“I remember very well in Nyamarambi, Omingo Magara and I misbehaved, and Michael didn’t say because he is actually the person Mzee sent to go and collect the cane na hapo tulipata kuadhibiwa (and we were disciplined)” He said.

Ruto said Mzee Nyachae was however forgiving. “I remember subsequently we looked for him, Omingo and myself, and he was very gracious, he didn’t tell us to go to the office, he asked us to go home, we went and asked for forgiveness from Mzee. He was a great mentor.”

That was not the end of their interactions, in 2013, Ruto would visit Nyachae this time in the company of President Uhuru Kenyatta to seek his support in the 2013 general elections.

“He gave us wise counsel and agreed to support President Uhuru despite the fact that we didn’t support him when he run for President.”

Ruto’s remarks may have evoked good memories of Mzee Nyachae’s political ecumenism but it was his first born son Charles Nyachae who captured the imagination of the mourners as he recounted his last days with his ailing father.

“God choose to call you home on my birthday, In the fullness of time I hope He will reveal the significance of the same,” He said.

Emotions overwhelmed him as remembered the struggle he went through seeing his father ailing and in a wheelchair. He revealed how during that time Mzee Nyachae poured his heart out to him in a manner he said he never thought possible.

“Some of the things you told me I will go to the grave with, others will continue to guide me in my life going forward,” The younger Nyachae said.

And as he thanked all for their support after the demise of their father, the former CIC Chairperson vowed to protect his father’s legacy at whatever cost. “I promise to play my part in ensuring the family remains united just like it has been under your guidance.”