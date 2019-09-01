DP Ruto: Referendum calls distraction to development agenda

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto says the ongoing clamor for referendum is a distraction to the country’s development agenda.

The DP warned that the ensuing crusade might jeorpadize delivery of much needed services to the citizens if not checked.

The second in command delivered the cautionary message even as leaders allied to him vowed to frustrate attempts to expand the executive to accommodate election losers.

The Deputy President was speaking at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kirinyaga County.

Ruto said Jubilee cannot entertain political sideshows as time is running out for the administration to execute promises it made to Kenyans prior to 2017 elections.

According to Ruto, some notable politicians who are currently out in the cold are out to use the referendum to rebuild their political careers.

A number of leaders accompanying the DP promised a massive campaign to oppose the any constitutional amendment process that is aimed at resurrecting the fortunes of some politicians.

In an apparent reference to the Building Bridges Initiative, the group said the Initiative would get their nod only if the proposals therein would transform the lives of Kenyans.

Mt Kenya leaders in attendance promised to rally Dr Ruto when he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.