DP Ruto reiterates commitment to a peaceful 2022 election

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to a free and fair election in August and challenged his opponents to make the same pronouncements.

Dr Spoke when he hosted the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland at the Karen Office, Nairobi County Thursday morning.

“We acknowledge the Commonwealth’s candid approval of our peaceful campaigns. We commit to working closely with the association towards free, fair, transparent and democratic elections that will pave the way to a smooth transition after the August polls,” He said.

At the same time, Dr Ruto has exuded confidence that the United Democratic Party (UDA) will win a majority of the elective seats in the election in August.

“Confidence is high in our Kakamega Kenya Kwanza team. We are working for victory on August 9. With our Senate candidate Dr Bonnie Khalwale and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali,” He said.

The DP also met various aspirants from the party who won in the party primaries as well as those who lost and have agreed to support the winners.

“The UDA party is proud to present our Kericho County line up for the August 9 General Election. Gubernatorial candidate Dr Eric Mutai and his running mate Eng Fred Kirui, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Hon Beatrice Kemei for Women Rep,” He said.