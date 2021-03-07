DP Ruto reiterates govt´s commitment to empower youth

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto has said the government will spend 120 million shillings to construct technical training institutions in Igembe South aimed at equipping the youth in Maili Tatu and the larger Meru region with technical skills.

Ruto emphasized the importance of empowering the youth to start micro-enterprises that will spur job creation and spur economic growth.

He spoke Saturday at Laare and Kangeta Towns in Igembe North Constituency in Meru County where he issued business start-up kits to more than 5,000 youths at the Maili Tatu Stadium in Igembe Central.

Empowered and issued business start-up kits to more than 5,000 youth at the Maili Tatu Stadium, Igembe Central, Meru County. We applaud Zoe Empowers for partnering with us in uplifting hustlers. pic.twitter.com/o4hb3RA22k — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 6, 2021

He said the construction of the Kenya Medical Training College in Kangeta will enable the youth to pursue courses in the medical field.

The DP said the government is committed to making a difference in the lives of all Kenyans by increasing the number of household on the power grid.

Further he promised that government will find new markets for Miraa growers to ensure farmers get good and sustainable prices for their produce.