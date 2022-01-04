DP Ruto rubbishes claims of election rigging

RUTO KAKAMEGA

Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished  claims that  his election as Kenya’s next President in the forthcoming general elections will  be rigged by his competitors. 

Speaking during his campaign tour in Kakamega and Bungoma counties, the deputy president assured his supporters that his victory will not be stolen in favour of his main rival and Orange Democratic Movement ((ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Accompanied by a section of leaders from the western region, the UDA brigade held series of rallies and stopovers in Likuyani, Tongaren, Webuye East and Webuye West where they popularised the bottom up economic model saying it will open up the country and ensure no Kenyan is left behind.

Ruto said that good and reliable infrastructure is an essential part of a growing economy noting that the Bottom-Up Economic model envisions infrastructure as an enabler and an equalizer, a means to get people and goods moving.

 

  

