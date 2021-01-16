DP Ruto says disintegration of the ruling jubilee party is ‘regrettable’

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed regret over what is unfolding in his Jubilee Party. According to the DP, the once formidable outfit has been breaking up even as he expressed concern that the gains that were previously made under the current regime were under threat as the ruling party disintegrates.

Speaking in Kajiado County where he held a consultative meeting with grassroot leaders and residents, the Deputy President said Jubilee had made several steps forward in reforming the country’s way of doing of politics by bringing everyone on board. To this end, he vowed not allow ‘Kenya to be taken back to the politics of ethnicity.’

“They are killing Jubilee so that we can go back to tribal political outfits,” said Ruto.

Ruto who was in company of Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and more than 40 members of Parliament reiterated his resolve to continue pushing for ‘issues-based politics,’

“We have a moral obligation as leaders to cooperate, unite the country & direct our energy & time at addressing the needs and aspirations of the people. Instead of engaging in factional politics, let us compete on issues, ideas & development track-record that will transform Kenya.”

Ruto allies attending the meeting attributed the wrangles in Jubilee to Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom they accused of plotting its downfall for his own ‘selfish interests’

“Raila Odinga has come to bring dictatorship to Jubilee by chasing people who were advising the President rightly. Jubilee was far much better when we were inside there advising the President.” Remarked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

His sentiments resonated well with those of former majority leader of the national assembly Aden Duale who further dismissed attempts to change the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

“We cannot amend our constitution when we are not abiding to the country’s laws.” Duale said