DP Ruto says govt to reform police reservists unit

Deputy President William Ruto says the government is in the process of reforming the police reservists unit to make it more effective in maintaining security in marginalized areas.

Speaking in Samburu County, the deputy president said the ongoing process of vetting police reservists will be conducted in consultation with local leadership.

For the last one month, security in the larger northern Kenya has been deteriorating with those residing in the region attributing the obtaining situation to the withdrawal of arms from Kenya police reservists who have been complementing scarcely populated regular police.

Political leadership from the marginalized region have been pushing the government to reinstate the police reservists, a topic that dominated political meeting in Samburu county graced by deputy president William Ruto.

The deputy president committed to ensure the local leadership is involved in the ongoing reform process of police reservists. The government is vetting all police reservists operating in marginalized areas after it emerged that some could have been working with criminal elements.

Meanwhile, former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka has implored on the central bank to work with anti-graft agencies to reveal and arrests corrupt persons who will be surrendering dirty money in exchange of the new currency.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Orthodox seminary, Kalonzo told off politicians who are opposed to the new notes terming them as enemies of the ongoing war on graft.