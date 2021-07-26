DP Ruto says he is forming a coalition of selfless leaders

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is forming a coalition of selfless leaders who are ready to put the interests of the people ahead of their interests.

The Deputy President said he was keen on working with like-minded leaders to implement the bottom up economic model that will empower ordinary Kenyans as opposed to power sharing political arrangements.

Dr Ruto said the opposition had derailed Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda in their selfish pursuit for leadership positions.

He said: “This time round we will not take a path that will put the interests of leaders ahead of the interests of the people.”

He added: “It is not about what leaders will get but what the people will get.”

The Deputy President said it was unfortunate that the Jubilee Party that was meant to unite Kenyans and transform the country had been hijacked by individuals with misguided priorities.

Dr Ruto said the country ought to have focused on economic recovery instead of focusing on constitutional amendments.

He said: “The biggest challenge we are facing as a country is not tribalism or the constitution, our biggest challenge is the economy.”

The Deputy President said leaders who believe in prioritising the country’s economy will not follow those who have auctioned Jubilee Party to the opposition.

Dr Ruto spoke during church service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Rurii and later attended Rurii MCA Francis Muraya’s thanksgiving at Rurii stadium, Ol kalou, Nyandarua County.

He was accompanied by 40 MPs Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), George Kariuki (Ndia), Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East) and Gabriel Tongoiyo (Narok West).

Others Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Benjamin Gathiru ( Embakasi Central), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Michael Muchira (Ol Joro Orok), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), DR. Christopher Langat (Bomet), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), George Koimburi (Juja), Njuguna Wanjiku (Kiambaa MP elect), former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka.

Dr Ruto urged leaders to shun tribal politics and divisive politics and join progressive Kenyans in economic transformation talks.

The Deputy President said the country’s politics was no longer about tribes, leaders needs and position of power but the economy and the needs of the people.

He said: “This time round we are talking about the economy of ordinary Kenyans, the bottom up economic model that will uplift ordinary Kenyans.”

Baya faulted those who claim devolution is better than bottom up economic model saying the model will compliment devolution.

He sad: “Devolution can only work if the bottom-up economic model is implemented.”

Mr Kuria urged the president not to allow opposition leaders to use him to influence the 2022 presidential election.

He said: “Knowing who will be president after you is the duty of Kenyans.”

Mr Kiarie faulted the opposition for conspiring to change the general election date because they are not ready to face Dr Ruto.

The Dagoretti South said those who are not ready for the general election should allow those who are ready to proceed and elect leaders of their choice.

He: “We will have the general election on August 9th. There are those who have other thoughts because they are not prepared.”

Mr Osoro said leaders should not follow the advisory of the African Court without considering the views of the people.

Osoro: “The advisory of the African court does not give direction of what Kenya should do.”

The MPs condemned the use of security agencies to intimidate political leaders saying they will not be intimidated.

They faulted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for making politically instigated arrests over trumped up charges to silence politicians with different political opinions.

Mr Osoro said: “When you are done arresting us we will go to the people and continue campaigning for our cause.”

Ms Gitau asked Kenyans to pray for Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who she said was arrested for his role in the just-concluded by-elections.

Ms Kihara said it was regrettable that the country was sliding back into dictatorship.

She said: “Gachagua was deliberately arrested on Friday so as to be kept behind bars over the weekend for his role in Rurii and Kiamba by-elections.”

Ms Wahome said Gachagua was being detained against his constitutional rights and the rule of law.

Mr Barasa asked leaders not to allow the independence of the Judiciary to be compromised by those in power.

He said: “If we allow them to arrest judges and hustlers without a reason, next they will come for you.”