DP Ruto says he is ready to face his opponents

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to shun the politics of ethnicity, division and hate, saying it risked polarising the country.

He said instead of leaders revolving around tribal chiefs, they should be progressive in their approaches by striving to unite Kenyans.

Speaking Wednesday at his Karen residence during a meeting with a section of Kajiado County leaders led by nominated Senator Mary Seneta, Dr Ruto explained that he was ready to face his opponents.

“I am ready to compete with them based on people-centred issues, development track record and policies,” said the Deputy President.