DP Ruto says he is ready to face his opponents

Written By: Claire Wanja
17

" Despite the socio-economic challenges that we are facing as a country, we should remain focused on fulfilling our pre-election pledges to the people of Kenya. It is on these promises that we shall be judged on by the public.." Said Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to shun the politics of ethnicity, division and hate, saying it risked polarising the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

He said instead of leaders revolving around tribal chiefs, they should be progressive in their approaches by striving to unite Kenyans.

Also Read  CRBC partners with Kiambu County to combat COVID-19 spread
During the meeting, they discussed the progress of various infrastructural projects in the county

Speaking Wednesday at his Karen residence during a meeting with a section of Kajiado County leaders led by nominated Senator Mary Seneta, Dr Ruto explained that he was ready to face his opponents.

Also Read  Mututho urges Uhuru to emulate Somalia in dealing with ‘COVID-19 thieves’

“I am ready to compete with them based on people-centred issues, development track record and policies,” said the Deputy President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Ruto asks ODM to stop double-speak on issues of corruption
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR