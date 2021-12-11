DP Ruto says he will protect Mau Forest at all costs

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he plans to return evictees back to Mau Forest if he ascends to power after the next year’s general election.

The Deputy President who took his hustlers narrative to Narok County said the Mau Forest deserves to be conserved at all costs.

Speaking when he attended a prayer meeting at the Covenant Church International in Osasimwa Narok North Sub-County, Narok County the deputy president said he will ensure the water tower is fenced to stop further destruction, encroachment and illegal loggers.

Ruto lashed out at his competitors for using the country’s biggest water tower as a campaign tool.

The DP who later proceeded to Turkana County for a two day visit, drummed up support for his bottom up economic model.

Ruto said his vision was to unite Kenyans under UDA challenging leaders to show their development agenda.

He blamed the Trickle-Down economics for failing to address basic needs such as water and food saying the model has largely contributed to marginalisation of arid areas such as Turkana County.

We are deliberately reconfiguring our economic plan to pay a focus on millions of ordinary people at the bottom of the wealth pyramid. This will uplift them and make Kenya a more equal country. pic.twitter.com/xXbbp9Sohd — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 10, 2021

Leaders accompanying DP Ruto called on the locals to support the DP’s 2022 presidential bid pledging to improve the infrastructure in the region which they claimed had been lagging behind