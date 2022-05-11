DP Ruto says IG shouldn’t rely on office of the President’s budget

Deputy President William Ruto says he will provide the Inspector General of Police with his own budget to carry out his mandate without interference, if elected President.

Ruto said the current situation leaves the IG prone to arm-twisting since he relies on a budget from the office of the President.

DP Ruto further said he will bring transparency into the purchasing of guns by the government saying that’s one of the areas where corruption thrives.

Speaking during a meeting with members of Evangelical Association of Kenya, DP Ruto said he has build a strong United Democratic Party (UDA) that has support across all Counties claiming tribalism destroyed Jubilee party.

He said his Bottom Up Economic agenda is biblical quoting Psalms 113: 7-8, “He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes, with the princes of his people.”

DP Ruto said he has re-worked the Big 4 Agenda to fit in with his bottom up model saying he will focus on economic inclusivity through creation of jobs for the youth.

He said he is open for a Constitutional amendment that would support gender inclusivity saying he will ensure all his appointments if elected President are in conformity with the constitution.