DP Ruto says Msambweni’s victory is a game changer in Kenyan politics

Deputy President William Ruto now says the era of ethnic politics, personality cults and political parties bondage has been overtaken by people-centred politics.

Ruto said Kenyans are no longer naive and vulnerable to exploitation by tribal leaders saying Kenyans are now keen on leaders development agenda and ability to offer solutions to their problems.

“Kenya will change during our life time, not because of tribal politics, not by leaders’ egos, not by political parties popularity, not by threats and intimidation but through service delivery,” he said.

Speaking during MP Feisal Bader’s thanksgiving ceremony, Dr Ruto said the people of Msambweni voted for the MP despite him not having a party to back him.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The people of Msambweni have opened a new door for leaders to be elected irrespective of their political parties popularity or tribes.” He said.

He asked leaders to adopt a bottom-up management approach that will prioritise the needs of the ordinary people.

Ruto said there is need to change the current economic model to incorporate more small and medium-sized business and create more jobs for ordinary Kenyans.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Members of Parliament Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Athman Sharif (Lamu East), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Adan Duale (Garissa), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) as well as Nomnated Senators Isack Mwaura and Milicent Omanga.

Others present were former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Johnstone Muthama (Machakos),

Mr Mvurya said the Msambweni by-election had demonstrated that chest-thumping, threats and insults do not work in modern politics.

“Kenyans need a leader who will address the various challenges they are facing,” he said.

Ms Jumwa said the people of the coastal region were ready to chart a new path, saying both ODM and Jubilee had lost direction sentiments echoed bgy Baya.

Nyoro told BBI proponents to learn from the Msambweni by-election and stop taking Kenyans for granted saying, “Moving forward let us stop using threats and intimidations in politics, Kenyans are enlightened.”

Mr Nanok and Ms Wahome lauded the people of Msambweni for teaching leaders hell-bent on using outdated political practices a political lesson.

Duale asked leaders to prioritise the needs of the people affected by the effects of COVID-19.

He said it was time the country re-engineered its politics and prioritise the country’s economy, health and education.

Mr Bader pledged to work with other leaders to fulfill the promises he made during his campaign.

“This victory is not mine alone, it is a victory for the people of Msambweni and Kwale County in general,” he noted.