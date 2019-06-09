DP Ruto maintains no community owes him any political debt

Deputy President William Ruto maintains that no community owes him any political debt in the wake of veiled attacks on his personality by the Kikuyu council of elders.

Speaking in Ol Jororok constituency, Ruto dismissed Saturday’s declaration by the elders as inconsequential even as he accused political leaders of misinforming the senior citizens.

Ruto was in Oljororok Nyandarua county, a day after Mt. Kenya elders met in neighboring Nyeri county and declared they owed him no political debt.

Political leadership from the region setting the ball rolling dismissing Saturday’s declaration by the kikuyu elders insisting the region was firmly behind William Ruto’s succession plan.

The deputy president interpreted the meeting as a machination by some politicians who want to misuse the senior citizens.

The second in command maintains the political leaders ought to focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

Political leaders drawn from Mt. Kenya region appear to be hatching a plan to have one of their own become the second in command once president Kenyatta exits the presidency.

The debate gained momentum Sunday as a section of political leaders drawn from Meru and Embu regions vouched for support to have the jubilee candidate running mate picked from the region.

This was during a church service at the St. Mathews AIPCA church, Imenti central, Meru county which was well attended by political leaders from the larger Meru and Embu regions.

Some appear to propose national assembly speaker Justin Muturi as the preferred candidate for the position, while there were dissenting voices amongst leaders on who exactly is the most suitable candidate.

The leaders took issue with the proposal by leader of minority in the national assembly John Mbadi to draft a bill aimed at setting a ceiling on the maximum cash donation one can make in a church.

Meanwhile, majority leader in the national assembly Aden Duale has accused salaries and remuneration commission of double standard over its move to oppose the controversial MPs’ house allowances.

Duale who spoke in Garissa said they should not be discriminated against while all other state officers were enjoying the benefit.