DP Ruto says no to intimidation as he winds up Central Kenya tour

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned the criminal justice system against being misused to engage in political witch-hunt among leaders.

He said the fight against corruption must be fair and not skewed to demonize some leaders for vested political interests.

Speaking at Kayiaba grounds in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, during a youths empowerment programme, on Saturday, Dr Ruto challenged the judicial justice system to ensure fairness and transparency while discharging their duties.

The Deputy President said it is wrong for some individuals to use Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police to threaten and intimidate some leaders to achieve their selfish ends.

Ruto launched the Mathira Technical and Vocational College Driving School for Boda Boda riders and presented a bus that will be used by 52 soccer clubs in Mathira Constituency.

Ruto later interacted with residents of Karatina, Kiangai, Kagumo and Kagio on his way to Kutus in Kirinyaga County for an empowerment programme.

“We should firmly focus on enriching the Building Bridges Initiative report by factoring in the needs of the ordinary people, with special attention on the empowerment of women and youth. This is key in uplifting the status of our society,” He said.

In Kirinyaga he presided over the launch of an economic empowerment programme that will benefit thousands of women, youth and persons living with disabilities.

Ruto was accompanied by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Wangui, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a among other leaders.