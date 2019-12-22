Ruto: Uganda to join hands in fostering unity in the region

Deputy president William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the neighbouring country of Uganda has agreed to join hands in fostering unity in the region.

Speaking a day after he met President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda, the Deputy President said East Africa and the entire region are co-dependent and their development can only be achieved by embracing peace.

The deputy president was in Budalangi to attend the Isambo beach festival.

Ruto recollected his Saturday visit to Uganda where after meeting President Museveni, laid the foundation stone for the William Ruto Institute of African and Leadership Studies at Makerere University.

The deputy president said there’s need to foster trade between the two countries for mutual economic benefit among the east Africa countries.

It is in this regard that Ruto assured Kenyans that the neighboring country of Uganda had agreed to join hand in fostering peace in the region.

Webuye west Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama appealed to Luhya community to martial behind deputy president in order to ascend to power.

Earlier on, Ruto joined the Salvation Army faithful for a Church Service in Turbo constituency, Uasin Gishu county where he urged the church not to take any political inclination but instead pray for the posterity of the country.