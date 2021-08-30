Deputy President William Ruto Monday welcomed his new security team at his official residence in Karen.

Last week, Administration Police Service officers took over guarding Ruto’s residences following the withdrawal of the elite General Service Unit.

Two days ago, DP Ruto sensationally claimed the security reshuffle at his residence was a political scheme.

But on Monday the deputy president officially welcomed the security officers who were seen arriving at the residence with Ruto being in the lead.

After a few minutes of being briefed, they were taken to the field where they sat and took tea.

Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President. pic.twitter.com/nBfI0qEtwO — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 30, 2021

Last week, the GSU officers also left Ruto’s rural home in Sugoi, Eldoret town, his residence at Elgon View and his official Karen residence in Nairobi.

The office of the Police IG called the changeover normal, but Communication Secretary in the Office of The Deputy President David Mugonyi said the state was undermining the DP’s safety.

Mugonyi highlighted several instances where security agencies have been used to frustrate the Deputy President among them the recent disruption of Mahoo MCA funeral where he was in attendance.

“In January 2020 Government officials acting with authority looked out the Deputy President out of his official residence in Mombasa which remains locked to date,” He added.

