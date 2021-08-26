DP Ruto seeks clarification from IG on security withdrawal

Deputy President William Ruto has written to the Inspector General of police seeking an explanation on the withdrawal of security at his official residence in Karen.

This after the security officer in charge of General Service Unit attached to his residence informed the Deputy President that he had received verbal orders to withdraw GSU officers effective 2pm Thursday afternoon.

Communication Secretary in the Office of The Deputy President David Mugonyi says the withdrawal extends to all his residences, adding that no explanation was offered for the unlawful act.

“The decision has been made contrary to the Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 section 5(E) that the GSU Commandant shall be responsible for the security of the President, the Deputy President, State Houses and Lodges,” He said.

Mugonyi says the withdrawal is the latest installment in a sustained and systematic effort to undermine the Deputy President’s personal security in pursuit of political vendetta saying it exposes him to personal harm.

Mugonyi further highlights several instances where security agencies have been used to frustrate the Deputy President among them the recent disruption of Mahoo MCA funeral where he was in attendance.

“In January 2020 Government officials acting with authority looked out the Deputy President out of his official residence in Mombasa which remains locked to date,” He added.