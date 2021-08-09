DP Ruto: Stop wasting time discrediting Bottom Up Economic model

Deputy President William Ruto has urged his political competitors to stop wasting time discrediting the Bottom Up Economic model and instead tell Kenyans what their models will do for the Country.

“They shouldn’t be intimidated by the fact that we a Bottom Up Economic model that is superior, I encourage them to look for alternative models,” He said.

Speaking after a two day retreat with leaders, professionals and stakeholders of the six Nyanza Counties in Nakuru County, Dr Ruto said he is happy that the conversation in the Country has changed and that mama mboga, bodaboda operators, farmers, traders, pastoralists and fishermen are now at the centre of our political conversation.

“Today marks exactly one year to the next election, am happy that we are discussing matters economy, I grateful that the conversation in Kenya has changed. I welcome other leaders including my competitors to engage Kenyans on matters economy,” He said.

Glad to join leaders, professionals, civil society and other stakeholders for a two-day engagement on the economy of the six counties of Nyanza. pic.twitter.com/ZQp93bsy8Q — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 8, 2021

Dr Ruto singled out the revival of the sugar and cotton industries among other economic activities such as mining, Coffee farming as key economic development priorities in Nyanza region.

The DP said there is need to invest resources on infrastructure that will create jobs for Kenyans as well as increase productivity in the Agriculture sector to improve earnings for farmers

He said they also agreed on how to organize farmer groups, business people, small and medium enterprises into viable entities such as saccos, cooperatives to liberate them from shylocks and give them a platform where they can access credit at favourable terms.

Dr Ruto said there is a new paradigm premised on freeing the country from ethnic politics and conversations that is only centred on leaders.

“We have a new engagement of people centred issues with tangible live changing results. At the core of the Hustler Nation conversation is the Bottom-Up Economic Model that focuses on enterprises at the bottom of our social and economic pyramid,” He said.

We are going through a change that is unprecedented in our country; the political conversation has changed. We are talking about empowerment and not power, jobs and not positions! pic.twitter.com/dkfMdD6eod — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 8, 2021

The Deputy President highlighted the need for optimal exploitation of the blue economy saying the fish potential in Nyanza has declined to less than 120,000 metric tonnes.

“We need to change this trend by meeting the local demand through local production and bettering the lives of the fishing community,” He said.

The meeting was attended by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Members of Parliament Mathias Robi, Letayama Marwa, Shadrack Mose, Sylvanus Osoro and Joash Nyamoko as well as former MPs Omingo Magara, Joseph Kiangoi, Martin Ogindo, Management Consultant & Strategy Expert Eliud Owalo and Judge of the E.A Court of Justice Charles Nyachae.