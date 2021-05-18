DP Ruto stresses need for Country’s leadership to enhance unity

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has said the country’s leadership should ensure unity of all Kenyans regardless of their ethnic background.

Ruto spoke at his Karen residence, during a meeting with former councillors from Kajiado County.

“There exist a real possibility for all us to come together and have an agreement that is not selfish, an agreement that brings everyone on board and creates a path for Kenyans to work together. Even as they compete they should compete on issues and not ethnicity that dive us,” He said.

Dr Ruto urged politicians to embrace issue-based political competition to avoid dividing the country saying, “Those seeking the Presidency must tell Kenyans what they will do for the Country, we should shun divisive politics and instances where leaders come together to discuss who is the kingpin of a certain community.”

During the meeting the grassroot leaders exchanged ideas on the bottom-up economic model with Ruto saying they have a key role to play in enhancing unity among Kenyans.

“We are rooting for an expansive, inclusive and broad-based economic intervention that will give ordinary Kenyans a chance to make a living and create wealth. In the long-run, these signature reforms will boost people’s standards of living & foster the country’s growth sustainably,” He said.

The meeting was attended by Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri as well as Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

