DP Ruto submits documents for verification ahead of NDC

Deputy President William Ruto has Saturday morning submitted his documents to the United Democratic Alliance party for verification.

DP Ruto presented his documents before the UDA’s presidential aspirants verification and interview panel ahead of the party’s NDC on 15th March at the Kasarani indoor arena.

23 year old JKUAT student Tracy Wanjiru, also presented her documents for verification after expressing her interest for the top seat.

Wanjiru who is pursuing applied bioengineering was invited alongside Mr Orina Jephanei who is also aspiring to be nominated as the party’s flag bearer during the NDC.

The three were expected to present their National Identity cards, Passport size photos in soft copy, proof of payment of nomination fees, originals and copies of academic certificates as well as an updated resume.

more to follow.