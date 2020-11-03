DP Ruto suspends scheduled public engagements over COVID-19 fears

Deputy President William Ruto has called off all scheduled public engagements citing a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet on his social media page, Ruto said, “The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave may be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed.”

The decision comes barely two days after Church leaders urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban political rallies in the Country saying they pose a great risk in management of COVID-19.

Just yesterday, Ruto held a progressive engagement with Kamba professionals from Makueni, Machakos and Kitui Counties at Karen, Nairobi County.

Ruto has been traversing the Country to popularize the hustler movement amid divergent views on the BBI report unveiled a week ago.

Last week, he was on a tour of Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi Counties accompanied by elected leaders aligned to Tanga Tanga political wing with that culminated in a prayer service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa St. John Kimuchia Parish.

On 31st October, Ruto presided over the launch of an economic empowerment programme that he said will benefit thousands of women, youth and persons living disabilities, at St. Paul’s Kutus Primary School, Kirinyaga County.

On the same day, he attended the launch of the Mathira Technical and Vocational College Driving School for Boda Boda riders and presented a bus that will be used by about 52 soccer clubs in Mathira, Kaiyaba Stadium, Nyeri County.