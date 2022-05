Deputy President William Ruto has challenged his opponents to focus on finding solutions to the challenges facing ordinary Kenyans instead of being preoccupied with apportioning political positions. Ruto who led the Kenya Kwanza team in a series of meetings in Nyamira and Kisii Counties pledged to oversee the construction of tea and coffee factories in the region to protect local farmers from unscrupulous middlemen. Wycliffe Oketch reports.

