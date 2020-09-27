DP Ruto takes to social media to defend hustler movement

Deputy President William Ruto says he will not be intimidated or cowed as he popularizes the hustler movement across the Country.

Ruto took to his social media page posting a variety of tweets directed at his political rivals in a no holds barred manner.

“Hustlers are not thieves, they are not stupid and they are not lazy. They deserve opportunity, support, encouragement and inspiration, which they lack,” He posted.

Ruto says as a movement they are ready for the BBI but warned that they will only listen to engagements on empowerment of millions of hustlers and not power for a few saying “Power is about you the lords, some leaders and the few. Empowerment is about the people, the hustlers.”

He said they want a discourse on jobs for millions of Kenyans not four or five positions for a select few.

“Are you telling us that the creation of five lofty positions for the mighty by BBI is more urgent than the implementation of the Housing Programme that would create 2.5 million jobs for ordinary Kenyans?” He posed.

Ruto was vicious, coming out strongly against proponents of the BBI who he fell short of naming.

“Before we discuss about power and sharing amongst you few, let us agree on empowerment of mama mboga, kinyozi guys, bodaboda, bebabeba, jamaa wa kiosk, mkokoteni fellows, the micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and business people so as to pull real people out of poverty,” He said.

The Deputy President was categorical that, “threats, blackmail, intimidation and insults which we have been treated to for the last two years is the language of tyrants, despots and dictatorships. Sorry, but we are a democracy.”

He says 16 million Kenyans, majority of them below 35 years are jobless hustlers yet the Jubilee government’s Housing Programme can create 2.5 million jobs.

Ruto said those at the forefront pushing for the BBI are ethnic chieftains, with no respect for rule of law or democratic election outcomes whose platform to leadership is characterized by chaos.

He said they will not discuss about power but about empowerment. “Not about positions for the mighty but about jobs for the ordinary.”

To sum it up, the DP claims the hustler movement has rubbed a few people the wrong way, but maintained that as a minimum, hustlers want a new conversation that doesn’t revolve around tribe but about the hustles of every Kenyan.